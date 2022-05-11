Reference exchange rate down 2 VND
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,141 VND/USD on May 11, down 2 VND from the previous day.
Hanoi (VNA) -
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks during the day is 23,834 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,434 VND/USD.
The opening-hour rates at commercial banks tended to decrease.
At 8:30 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 22,780 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,090 VND/USD, both unchanged from May 10.
Meanwhile, BIDV cut both rates by 20 VND, listing at 22,795 VND/USD (buying) and 23,075 VND/USD (selling)./.