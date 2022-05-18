Reference exchange rate down 20 VND
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,140 VND/USD on May 18, down 20 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks during the day is 23,834 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,445 VND/USD.
The opening-hour rates at some commercial banks saw fluctuations.
At 8:30 am, BIDV added 5 VND to both rates, listing the buying rate at 22,986 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,265 VND/USD.
Meanwhile, Vietcombank also adjusted both rates down by 5 VND, listing at 22,955 VND/USD (buying) and 23,265 VND/USD (selling)./.