Business Numbers of firms, employees in FDI, non-state sectors soar: census The numbers of enterprises and employees working in the non-state and FDI sectors increased rapidly, but reduced markedly in the state-owned sector during 2016-2020, according to the General Statistics Office of Vietnam (GSO)’s freshly released 2021 economic census.

Business Banking sector’s digital transformation to take place next month The digital transformation day of the banking sector will be held on August 3, the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) announced at a press conference in Hanoi on July 28.

Business Vietnam looks to build next tech start-up unicorns in Asia: ADB Vietnam is creating favourable conditions for the birth of Asia’s next tech start-up unicorns, according to the Asian Development Bank (ADB) July 2022 report entitled “Vietnam’s Ecosystem for Technology Startups”.

Business Russian bank launches money transfers to Vietnam in dong VTB Bank, a Russian majority state-owned bank servicing the country’s foreign trade operations, launched money transfers to Vietnam in Vietnamese dong from July 27.