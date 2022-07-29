Reference exchange rate down 25 VND on July 29
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,176 VND/USD on July 29, down 25 VND from the previous day.
The daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar was set at 23,176 VND/USD on July 29. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,176 VND/USD on July 29, down 25 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks during the day is 23,871 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,480 VND/USD.
The opening-hour rates at many commercial banks also went down.
At 8:25 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,200 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,510 VND/USD, both down 10 VND from July 28.
Meanwhile, BIDV kept both rates unchanged at 23,230 VND/USD (buying) and 23,510 VND/USD (selling).
During the week from July 25-29, the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollars followed a downward trend for most of the week except for Thursday. It ended the week down 31 VND./.