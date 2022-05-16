Business Five expressways to use non-stop automatic toll collection by September The State-owned Vietnam Expressway Corporation (VEC) will implement automatic non-stop toll collection (ETC) on all five expressways under its management across the country by the third quarter this year.

Business PM attends opening ceremony of FPT Software's second office in New York Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh attended the opening ceremony of an office of FPT Software, a subsidiary of the FPT Group, in New York city on May 15, as part of his working visit to the US and the UN.