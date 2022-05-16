Reference exchange rate down 3 VND at week’s beginning
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,160 VND/USD on May 16, down 3 VND from the last working day of previous week (May 13).
With the current trading band of /-3 percent, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks during the day is 23,854 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,454 VND/USD.
The opening-hour rates at some commercial banks rose.
At 8:30 am, BIDV added 5 VND to both rates, listing the buying rate at 22,955 VND/USD (buying) and 23,235 VND/USD (selling).
Meanwhile, Vietcombank kept both rates unchanged at 22,920 VND/USD (buying) and 23,230 VND/USD (selling).
During the week from May 9-13, the daily reference exchange rate followed an upward trend for most of the day, except for Wednesday, and ended the week up 25 VND./.