The daily reference exchange rate was set at 23,152 VND per USD on December 1 (Photo: VNA)

- The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,152 VND per USD on December 1, down 3 VND from the previous day (November 30).With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,847 VND/USD and the floor rate, 22,457 VND/USD.The opening hour rates at most commercial banks saw strong fluctuations.At 8:30 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,020 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,230 VND/USD, both down 30 VND from November 30 .BIDV cut 10 VND to the buying rate and 50 VND to the selling rate to 23,050 VND/USD and 23,230 VND/USD respectively./.