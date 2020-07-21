Business HCM City urged to hasten public capital disbursement Under the chair of Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, permanent Government members held a working session with key leaders of Ho Chi Minh City on July 20 to review public investment capital disbursement and tackle difficulties for several key projects in the city.

Business HCM City’s transport infrastructure works progress slowly Lack of funds is the main reason for the slow progress of several major transportation works in Ho Chi Minh City, the municipal People’s Council heard at a session last week.

Business Vietnam lacks mechanisms for private investment in renewable energy Many private enterprises said they want to invest in building renewable energy infrastructure, but Vietnam still lacks mechanisms to encourage private enterprises to participate in this activity.

Business Garment firm expects revenue drop as partner's parent goes bankrupt Risk provision may write some revenue off the record for Song Hong Garment JSC as the company prepares for the likely bankruptcy of its US partner’s parent firm.