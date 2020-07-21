Reference exchange rate down 3 VND on July 21
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,231 VND per USD on July 21, down 3 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,928 VND/USD and the floor rate, 22,534 VND/USD.
The opening hour rates at commercial banks saw slight fluctuations.
At 8:25 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,070 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,280 VND/USD, both unchanged from July 20.
BIDV cut both rates by 20 VND, listing the buying rate at 23,100 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,280 VND/USD.
Techcombank also revised both rates down by 4 VND to 23,079 VND/USD (buying) and 23,229 VND/USD (selling)./.
