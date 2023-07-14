Reference exchange rate down 38 VND
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,720 VND/USD on July 14, down 38 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 23,830 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,454 VND/USD.
The opening-hour rates at commercial banks increased.
At 8:30am, Vietcombank listed the rates at 23,470 VND/USD (buying) and 23,840 VND/USD (selling), unchanged from the end of July 13.
BIDV added 5 VND to both rates, listing the buying rate at 23,520 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,820 VND/USD./.