Reference exchange rate down 5 VND at week’s beginning
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,200 VND per USD on August 31, down 5 VND from the last working day of previous week (August 28).
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,894 VND/USD and the floor rate, 22,504 VND/USD.
The opening hour rates at commercial banks continued to stay stable.
At 8:15 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,060 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,270 VND/USD, both unchanged from August 28.
BIDV also kept both rates unchanged, at 23,085 VND/USD (buying) and 23,265 VND/USD (selling).
During the week from August 24 to 28, the daily reference exchange rate was adjusted up on Monday and Wednesday, and down on the other days. It ended the week 7 VND lower than the Monday rate.
The rates listed at commercial banks stayed stable throughout the week and most ended at the same rates at the week’s beginning./.