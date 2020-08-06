Business Industrial production declines in HCM City in seven months The index of industrial production (IIP) in Ho Chi Minh City went down 5.5 percent year-on-year in seven months of this year due to COVID-19 pandemic, according to the municipal Department of Industry and Trade.

Business Banks racing to catch digitization Vietnam has seen a digital wave in the finance-banking industry, with many lenders investing significantly in digitisation, experts have said.

Business EVFTA smooths the way for Vietnamese farm produce The EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement, at its core, aims to liberalise both tariff and non-tariff barriers on key exports of both sides over a period of 10 years. For Vietnam, tariff eliminations will benefit key export industries, including agricultural products such as rice, seafood, and coffee, among others. Localities with key export items are now confident of tapping into the opportunities.

Business Ministry of Construction eyes building low-cost housing The Ministry of Construction (MoC) is completing a draft resolution to encourage the development of low-cost commercial apartments to submit to the Government in the third quarter of this year.