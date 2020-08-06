Reference exchange rate down 5 VND on August 6
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,203 VND per USD on August 6 (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,203 VND per USD on August 6, down 5 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,899 VND/USD and the floor rate, 22,506 VND/USD.
The opening hour rates at commercial banks remained stable.
At 8:30 am, BIDV kept both rates unchanged from the previous day at 23,085 VND/USD (buying) and 23,265 VND/USD (selling).
Meanwhile, Techcombank cut both rates by 4 VND to 23,066 VND/USD (buying) and 23,266 VND/USD (selling).
Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,060 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,270 VND/USD, both unchanged from August 5./.
