Reference exchange rate down 5 VND on week’s first day
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,157 VND/USD on December 2, down 5 VND from the last working day of previous week (November 29).
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,157 VND/USD on December 2.(Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,157 VND/USD on December 2, down 5 VND from the last working day of previous week (November 29).
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,851 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,462 VND/USD.
The opening hour rates dropped at most commercial banks.
At 8:15 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,095 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,245 VND/USD, both down 15 VND from November 29.
BIDV cut both rates by 20 VND to 23,120 VND/USD (buying) and 23,240 VND/USD (selling).
Techcombank cut 22 VND from both rates, listing the buying rate at 23,105 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,245 VND/USD.
During the week from November 25 to 29, the daily reference exchange rate followed an upward trend, gaining a total 8 VND.
The rates listed at commercial banks were rather stable throughout the week, with VCB kept the same rates from Monday to Friday. The rates at BIDV and Techcombank ended the week slightly higher than those on Monday./.