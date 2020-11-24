Reference exchange rate down 7 VND on November 24
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,168 VND per USD on November 24, down 7 VND from the previous day.
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) -
With the current trading band of + /-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,863 VND/USD and the floor rate, 22,473 VND/USD.
The opening hour rates at most commercial banks slightly fell.
At 8:25 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,040 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,250 VND/USD, both down 15 VND from November 23.
BIDV reduced both rates by 25 VND at 23,060 VND/USD (buying) and 23,240 VND/USD (selling).
Techcombank also cut 19 VND to both rates, listing the buying rate at 23,051 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,251 VND/USD./.