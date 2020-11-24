Business PM urges garment, footwear sectors to build brands, promote supply chain linkages Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc asked the garment-textile and footwear sectors to promote the building of Vietnamese brands and supply chain linkages, and develop supporting industries during a working session with the sectors’ representatives in Hanoi on November 23.

Business Firms at HCM City’s IPs seek innovative rooftop solar power solutions A workshop titled “Innovative industrial and commercial solar rooftop PV power solutions for Vietnam” took place for the first time in HCM City on November 23.

Business Nearly 200 companies to join international agriculture fair in December Nearly 200 businesses will promote their products in booths at the upcoming 2020 Vietnam International Agriculture Fair (AgroViet 2020), heard a press conference in Hanoi on November 23.

Business 2020 innovation, startup week opens in HCM City The largest events of the year regarding startups and innovation in HCM City are set to run from November 23 to 28, the municipal Department of Science and Technology said on November 23.