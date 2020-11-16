Reference exchange rate down 8 VND at week’s beginning
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,184 VND per USD on November 16, down 8 VND from the last working day of the previous week (November 13).
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,879 VND/USD and the floor rate, 22,489 VND/USD.
The opening hour rates at most commercial banks stayed stable.
At 8:25 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,060 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,270 VND/USD, both unchanged from November 13.
BIDV also kept both rates unchanged at 23,090 VND/USD (buying) and 23,270 VND/USD (selling).
Similarly, Techcombank also maintained the rates from the last working day of the previous week, listing the buying rate at 23,067 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,267 VND/USD.
During the week from November 9 to 13, the daily reference exchange rate was down on Monday but then followed an upward trend for the rest of the week. It ended the week 12 VND higher than at the week’s beginning.
The rates listed at most commercial banks fluctuated very little during the week./.