Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,201 VND/USD on February 7, unchanged from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,897 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,505 VND/USD.
The opening hour rates at most commercial banks saw slight fluctuations.
At 8:30 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,150 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,320 VND/USD, both up 20 VND from the same time on February 6.
Meanwhile, BIDV kept both rates unchanged, with the buying rate listed at 23,160 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,300 VND/USD.
Techcombank listed the buying rate at 23,150 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,290 VND/USD, up 5 VND from February 6./.