Business Over 1.1 trillion VND worth of G-bonds raised Over 1.1 trillion VND (47.8 million USD) worth of government bonds has been raised by the State Treasury through a recent auction at the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX).

Business HCM City vows to speed up work on first metro line HCM City authorities have pledged to help contractors speed up work on the first metro line between Ben Thanh Market in District 1 and Suoi Tien Theme Park in District 9 so that it can be completed by the end of next year.

Business Vietjet Air to open three direct routes to India Budget carrier Vietjet Air will open three direct routes linking Vietnam’s Da Nang, Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City with India’s New Delhi and Mumbai, its representative said on February 6.