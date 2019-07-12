The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,059 VND/USD on the morning of July 12, down by 5 VND from July 11 (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,059 VND/USD on the morning of July 12, down by 5 VND from July 11.



With the current trading band of +/- 3 percent, the ceiling rate applied by commercial banks for the day is 23,750 VND/USD and the floor rate is 22,367 VND/USD.



At 8:15, Vietcombank posted the buying rate at 23,140 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,260 VND/USD, down by 20 VND from the same time on July 11.



BIDV set the rates at 23,140 VND/USD (buying) and 23,260 VND/USD (selling), down by 20 VND from the same time the day ago.



Techcombank offered 23,120 VND/USD (buying), and 23,260 VND/USD (selling), down by 20 VND from the day ago.-VNA