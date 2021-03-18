The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,199 VND per USD on March 18 (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,199 VND per USD on March 18, down 5 VND from the previous day.

With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,895 VND/USD and the floor rate, 22,504 VND/USD.

The opening hour rates at some commercial banks remained stable.

At 8:25 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 22,950 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,160 VND/USD, unchanged from the previous day.

BIDV also kept both rates unchanged, listing the buying rate at 22,970 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,170 VND/USD.

Similarly, the rates at Vietinbank maintained at 22,918 VND/USD (buying) and 23,168 VND/USD (selling)./.