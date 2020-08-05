Reference exchange rate stable despite record gold prices
Transactions at BIDV (Source: BIDV)
Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,208 VND per USD on August 5, down 6 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,904 VND/USD and the floor rate, 22,512 VND/USD.
The opening hour rates at commercial banks remained stable.
At 8:45 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,060 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,270 VND/USD, both unchanged from August 4.
BIDV also kept both rates unchanged at 23,085 VND/USD (buying) and 23,265 VND/USD (selling).
Similarly, Techcombank kept both rates unchanged, at 23,070 VND/USD (buying) and 23,270 VND/USD (selling).
Meanwhile, domestic gold prices posted strong increases, following the same world trend, nearing a record high 59 million VND (2,554.96 USD) per tael (equivalent to 37.5 grams).
At the start of the day, the prices of SJC gold in Hanoi were listed at around 57.5 million VND (buying) – 58.72 million VND (selling) per tael.
The world prices rose above 2,000 USD per ounce on August 4 night./.