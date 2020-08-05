Business IFC helps Vietnamese bank aid SMEs amid COVID-19 The International Finance Corporation (IFC) – a member of the World Bank Group – will provide another 40 million USD for the Orient Commercial Bank (OCB) to help with the support of COVID-hit clients, especially small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

Business Vietnam Motor Show 2020 cancelled due to COVID-19 The Vietnam Motor Show 2020, scheduled for October 29 – November 1, will be cancelled due to the complicated developments of COVID-19, announced the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (VAMA) and the Vehicles Importers Vietnam Association (VIVA) on August 4.

Business EVFTA expected to help boost Vietnam-Czech trade ties The Czech Ministry of Industry and Trade’s website mpo.cz has recently published an article titled “The Vietnamese market is opening up, a free trade agreement can save millions of crowns for Czech companies.”