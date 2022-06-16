Reference exchange rate stays stable
State Bank of Vietnam sets daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,093 VND/USD on June 16 (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,093 VND/USD on June 16, unchanged from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks during the day is 23,785 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,400 VND/USD.
The opening-hour rates at some commercial banks saw decreases.
At 8:30 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,060 VND/USD, and the selling rate at 23,370 VND/USD, both down 10 VND from the rates at the end of June 15.
BIDV also cut both rates by 10 VND from the rates at the end of the previous day, listing the buying rate at 23,090 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,370 VND/USD./.