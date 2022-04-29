Business Bamboo Airways becomes first Vietnamese airline to operate Melbourne-Hanoi route Bamboo Airways on April 28 launched the Melbourne-Hanoi air route, becoming the first Vietnamese airline to operate the route, contributing to promoting the partnership between Vietnam and Australia.

Business Hanoi bolsters value of farm produce for export In recent years, Hanoi has invested heavily in the development of agricultural commodities areas, creating safe farm produce to meet export standards. This is a solid solution to work towards the official export of the city's key farm produce.

Business Vietnam to benefit most from RCEP: WB Vietnam is anticipated to enjoy the highest trade and income gains among members of Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), according to a latest World Bank report.

Business Investors' rights a top priority: Minister of Finance The Vietnam News Agency talks with Minister of Finance Ho Duc Phoc about recent developments in Vietnam's stock market and his ministry's response to such events.