Reference exchange rate stays unchanged on April 29
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,140 VND/USD on April 29, unchanged from the previous day.
Hanoi (VNA) -
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks during the day is 23,833 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,433 VND/USD.
The opening-hour rates at commercial banks continue to reduce.
At 8:30 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 22,785 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,005 VND/USD, both down 10 VND from April 28.
BIDV also cut 10 VND from both rates, listing unchanged at 22,815 VND/USD (buying) and 23,005 VND/USD (selling).
During the week from April 25-29, the daily reference exchange rate generally followed an uptrend and ended the week up 12 VND./.