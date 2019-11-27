Reference exchange rate stays unchanged on November 27
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,157 VND/USD on November 27, unchanged from the previous day.
Transactions at Vietcombank (Source: Vietcombank)
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,851 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,463 VND/USD.
The opening hour rates at commercial banks also stay stable.
At 8:15 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,110 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,260 VND/USD, unchanged for the past several days.
BIDV also kept the rates unchanged at 23,135 VND/USD (buying) and 23,255 VND/USD (selling).
Techcombank added 2 VND to both rates, listing the buying rate at 23,125 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,265 VND/USD./.