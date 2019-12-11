Business Vietnamese, Chongqing firms explore business opportunities A meeting was held in Hanoi on December 10 for businesses from Vietnam and China’s Chongqing province to discuss investment opportunities in the fields of refrigeration mechanics, motorbike manufacturing, electronics and metallurgy.

Business Hoa Phat’s steel pipe export surges 22.3 pct in 11 months The Hoa Phat Group said its subsidiary - Hoa Phat Steel Pipe Co., Ltd - exported 17,000 tonnes of steel pipe in the first 11 months of 2019, a year-on-year increase of 22.3 percent.

Business Fruit, vegetables exports see slight decrease The export value of fruit and vegetables in the January-November period saw a slight decrease of 0.6 percent year on year to 3.5 billion USD, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Business Exports to Brazil rise 6.65 percent Vietnam’s exports to Brazil in the first 10 months of 2019 increased by 6.65 percent in value to reach 1.82 billion USD, according to preliminary statistics of the General Department of Vietnam Customs.