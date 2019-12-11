Reference exchange rate unchanged on December 11
Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,163 VND/USD on December 11, unchanged from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,858 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,468 VND/USD.
The opening hour rates at most commercial banks remained stable.
At 8:25 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,090 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,240 VND/USD, unchanged from December 10.
BIDV also kept both rates unchanged at 23,120 VND/USD (buying) and 23,240 VND/USD (selling).
Techcombank cut both rates by 4 VND, listing the buying rate at 23,085 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,225 VND/USD./.