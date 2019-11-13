Business Int’l pepper conference opens in Ba Ria-Vung Tau The International Pepper Conference 2019 opened in Vung Tau city, the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau, on November 12, drawing 400 delegates from Vietnam and 25 other member countries of the International Pepper Community.

Business HCM City among three best estate markets in Asia-Pacific: survey Ho Chi Minh City is named among top three markets for real estate investors in Asia-Pacific, according to a survey unveiled in Singapore on November 12.

Business Deputy PM highly values Chinese insurance firm’s investment plan Deputy Prime Minister Vuong Dinh Hue received Chairman of the China Taiping Insurance Group Luo Xi in Hanoi on November 12, welcoming the firm’s intention to invest in the insurance market of Vietnam.

Business Vietnam Airlines, Jetstar Pacific add nearly 230,000 seats for Tet National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines and budget carrier Jetstar Pacific will supply nearly 230,000 extra seats from January 9 to February 8, 2020 to serve increasing travel demands during peak season of Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday.