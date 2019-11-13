Reference exchange rate unchanged on November 13
The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,139 VND per USD on November 13, unchanged from the previous day (November 12).
With the current trading band of +/- 3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,833 VND per USD and the floor rate at 22,445 VND/USD.
The opening hour rates at some commercial banks remained stable.
At 8:20 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,110 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,260 VND/USD, both unchanged from the same time on November 12.
BIDV also kept both rates unchanged, with the buying rate listed at 23,140 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,260 VND/USD.
Meanwhile, Techcombank raised both rates by 1 VND, listing the buying rate at 23,132 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,272 VND/USD./.