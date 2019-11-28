Reference exchange rate up 1 VND on November 28
Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,158 VND per USD on November 28, up 1 VND from the previous day (November 27).
With the current trading band of +/- 3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,852 VND per USD and the floor rate at 22,464 VND/USD.
The opening hour rates at commercial banks saw a slight fluctuation.
At 8:15 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,110 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,260 VND/USD, unchanged for the past several days.
BIDV added 5 VND to both, listing the buying rate at 23,140 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,260 VND/USD.
Techcombank also raised both rates by 3 VND, listing the buying rate at 23,128 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,268 VND/USD./.
