Business Samsung helps Vietnam train 200 molding technicians The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) and Samsung Vietnam on July 14 jointly launched a training programme for Vietnamese molding technicians.

Business Smart City Asia 2020 slated for September 3-5 The 2020 edition of the international forum and exhibition Smart City Asia will take place in HCM City from September 3 to 5, heard a press conference held by the Vietnam Digital Communications Association (VDCA) in Hanoi on July 14.

Business Thai businesses to help Vietnamese partners join supply chains Thai businesses will support their Vietnamese partners in taking part in regional supply chains and industrial production in the time to come, the Director of the Thai Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), Suparporn Sookmark said at a programme in HCM City on July 14.