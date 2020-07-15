Reference exchange rate up 10 VND on July 15
Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,226 VND per USD on July 15, up 10 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,922 VND/USD and the floor rate, 22,529 VND/USD.
The opening hour rates at commercial banks remained stable.
At 8:25 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,060 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,270 VND/USD, both unchanged from July 14.
BIDV also kept both rates unchanged at 23,090 VND/USD and 23,270 VND/USD.
Meanwhile, Techcombank raised its both rates by 6 VND to 23,078 (buying) and 23,278 (selling)./.