Reference exchange rate up 11 VND
The daily reference exchange rate is set at 23,122 VND/USD on September 9 (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,122 VND/USD on September 9, up 11 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/- 3 percent, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 23,815 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,428 VND/USD.
The opening-hour rates listed at commercial saw slight fluctuations.
At 8:25 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 22,640 VND/USD and the selling rate at 22,870 VND/USD, both up 10 VND from the same time on September 8.
BIDV raised both rates by 5 VND to 22,665 VND/USD (buying) and 22,865 VND/USD (selling).
Meanwhile, Vietinbank cut both rates by 10 VND to 22,635 VND/USD (buying) and 22,855 VND/USD (selling)./.