Reference exchange rate up 12 VND on August 23
A transaction office of the Saigon - Hanoi Joint Stock Commercial Bank (SHB). The daily reference exchange rate is set at 23.898 VND/USD on August 23. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23.898 VND/USD on August 23, up 12 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 25,174 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,784 VND/USD.
At commercial banks, the opening-hour rates increased.
At 8:30 am, Vietcombank listed the rates at 23,720 VND/USD (buying) and 24,090 VND/USD (selling), both up 110 VND from August 22.
BIDV also added 110 VND to both rates, listing the buying rate at 23,775 VND/USD and the selling rate at 24,075 VND/USD./.