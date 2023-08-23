Business Nghi Son refinery to undergo first general maintenance The factory of the Nghi Son Refinery and Petrochemical LLC (NSRP), based in the central province of Thanh Hoa, will undergo the first general maintenance from August 25.

Business Vietnam intensifies tourism promotion to attract foreign visitors As the peak season for international tourism is approaching, after a long time being affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, Vietnam has determined it is a time for tourism sector to rebound and thrive.

Business Bac Ninh ordered to become city with modern industry, high technology Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has demanded the northern province of Bac Ninh strive to become a city with modern industry and high technology by 2030.

Business Branding to make Vietnamese goods competitive in int’l market: experts Branding is a long-term solution to make Vietnamese goods competitive in the international market, as many products originating from Vietnam remain unfamiliar to consumers though they are among the world's top production volumes, said experts.