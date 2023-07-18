Reference exchange rate up 13 VND
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,714 VND/USD on July 18, up 13 VND from the previous day.
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) -
With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 23,899 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,528 VND/USD.
At commercial banks, the opening-hour rates all increased.
At 8:30am, Vietcombank listed the rates at 23,440 VND/USD (buying) and 23,810 VND/USD (selling), both up 10 VND from the end of July 17.
BIDV added 10 VND to both rates, listing the buying rate at 23,490 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,790 VND/USD./.