The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,758 VND/USD on July 31, up 14 VND from the last working day of previous week (July 28).
Illustrative image. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,758 VND/USD on July 31, up 14 VND from the last working day of previous week (July 28).
With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 24,945 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,570 VND/USD.
At commercial banks, the opening-hour rates dropped.
At 8:15am, Vietcombank listed the rates at 23,485 VND/USD (buying) and 23,855 VND/USD (selling), both down 5 VND from the end of July 28.
Meanwhile, BIDV reduced both rates by 3 VND, listing the buying rate at 23,537 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,837 VND/USD.
During the week from July 24-28, the daily reference exchange rage was adjusted up on the first two days, down on the following two days, and up on the last day. It ended the week down 9 VND from Monday./.