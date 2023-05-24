Reference exchange rate up 14 VND
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,684 VND/USD on May 24, up 14 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 24,867 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,500 VND/USD.
The opening hour rates at commercial banks increased.
At 9:00 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,270 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,640 VND/USD, both up 25 VND from the end of May 23.
Meanwhile, BIDV raised the buying rate by 40 VND to 23,330 VND/USD and the selling rate by 35 VND to 23,630 VND/USD./.