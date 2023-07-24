Reference exchange rate up 19 VND at week’s beginning
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,753 VND/USD on July 24, down 19 VND from the last working day of previous week (July 21).
With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 24,941 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,565 VND/USD.
At commercial banks, the opening-hour rates fluctuated variably.
At 8:30am, Vietcombank listed the rates at 23,455 VND/USD (buying) and 23,825 VND/USD (selling), both down 5 VND from the end of July 21.
Meanwhile, BIDV raised both rates by 5 VND, listing the buying rate at 23,515 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,815 VND/USD.
During the week from July 17-21, the daily reference exchange rage was adjusted down on Monday and Wednesday, and up on the other days./.