Business Vietnamese products becoming closer to Singaporean consumers More high-quality Vietnamese products have reached consumers in Singapore thanks to the efforts of the Vietnam Trade Office in the Southeast Asian country and FairPrice, a reputable Singaporean retailer.

Business HCM City’s enterprises keep pace with growth momentum With flourishing economic results in the first six months of this year, many enterprises in Ho Chi Minh City expect to keep pace with the growth momentum to accelerate their production and business activities in the coming months.

Business Promotion activities needed to boost Vietnam-Austria trade ties: official It is necessary to further step up trade promotion activities and disseminate information to the business community about the benefits of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) to take advantage of strengths of both Vietnam and Austria to further boost bilateral trade ties.