Business Vietnam to become world leading IT hub: German newspaper Vietnam has the potential to become a world leading IT hub for its quality universities as well as young and trained workforce, said a recent article by the German-language business newspaper Handelsblatt.

Business Number of passengers through Vietnamese airports decrease in October The number of passengers through Vietnamese airports reached 7.1 million in October, down 11.6% month-on-month, according to the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam.

Business Italian, Vietnamese localities look to expand economic cooperation The northern province of Thai Binh is committed to become an attractive and reliable destination for investors, Nguyen Khac Than, chairman of the provincial People Committee, has said.

Business Ample room for Vietnamese coffee exports to Spain There is ample room for growth for Vietnamese coffee exports as Spain’s coffee segment is expected to grow by 6.84% in 2022-2025 period, according to the Vietnamese Trade Office in Spain (VTOS).