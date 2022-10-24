Reference exchange rate up 2 VND at week’s beginning
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,700 VND/USD on October 24, up 2 VND from the last working day of the previous week (October 21).
The daily reference exchange rate is set at 23,700 VND/USD on October 24. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,700 VND/USD on October 24, up 2 VND from the last working day of the previous week (October 21).
With the current trading band of +/-5 percent, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks during the day is 24,885 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,515 VND/USD.
The opening-hour rates at commercial banks slightly increased.
At 8:35 am, BIDV listed the buying rate at 24,600 VND/USD and the selling rate at 24,880 VND/USD, both up 10 VND from the end of October 21.
Vietcombank kept both rates unchanged at 24,560 VND/USD (buying) and the selling rate at 24,870 VND/USD (selling)./.