Reference exchange rate up 2 VND on January 6
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,123 VND per USD on January 6, up 2 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,816 VND/USD and the floor rate, 22,429 VND/USD.
The opening hour rates at some commercial banks saw a slight rise.
At 8:25 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,980 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,190 VND/USD, both up 10 VND from January 5.
BIDV also added 10 VND to both rates, listing the buying rate at 23,010 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,190 VND/USD.
Similarly, the rates at Vietinbank were adjusted up 6 VND to 22,948 VND/USD (buying) and 23,183 VND/USD (selling)./.