Reference exchange rate up 2 VND
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,697 VND/USD on November 1, up 2 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/-5 percent, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks during the day is 24,881 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,513 VND/USD.
The opening-hour rates at commercial banks slightly increased.
At 8:40 am, BIDV listed the buying rate at 24,600 VND/USD and the selling rate at 24,880 VND/USD, both up 1 VND.
Vietcombank kept both rates unchanged at 24,569 VND/USD (buying) and the selling rate at 24,879 VND/USD (selling)./.