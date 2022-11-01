Business Warehouses in high demand towards year end The demand for warehousing space is increasing dramatically as consumers' purchasing power is hiking up as the year comes to a close.

Business Infographic Vietnam-China trade value China has remained Vietnam’s biggest trade partner, while Vietnam has continued to be the sixth largest trade partner of the neighbouring country, and the biggest in ASEAN despites impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and geopolitical upheavals in the world. Two-way trade was valued at 165.8 billion USD in 2021, up 24.6% from the previous year.

Business HCM City, RoK foster cooperation in smart agriculture Ho Chi Minh City has high demand for investment, high-tech agricultural technology, smart farms for sustainable development, while the Republic of Korea (RoK) is one of the partners with advantages and cooperation experience in the field, experts said at a series of seminars under the Vietnam-RoK business week launched in Ho Chi Minh City on October 31.

Business First Cleanfact 2022 to take place next month The international exhibition “Cleanroom and high-tech factory solutions” (CLEANFACT 2022) will be held on November 11 in VSIP Urban and Service Industrial Park in the northern province of Bac Ninh.