Reference exchange rate up 22 VND on August 4
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,825 VND/USD on August 4, up 22 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 25,016 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,633 VND/USD.
At commercial banks, the opening-hour rates increased.
At 8:15am, Vietcombank listed the rates at 23,560 VND/USD (buying) and 23,930 VND/USD (selling), both up 10 VND from the end of August 3.
Meanwhile, BIDV kept both rates unchanged, listing the buying rate at 23,605 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,905 VND/USD./.