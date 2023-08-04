Business PM gives directions to untangle knots in real estate market Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh assigned specific tasks to ministries, agencies, localities and businesses to tackle obstacles in real estate market development at a teleconference in Hanoi on August 3 that reviewed the implementation of the Government’s Resolution No. 33/NQ-CP on a number of solutions to boost the real estate market's development.

Business Vietnam Medipharm Expo opens in HCM City The 21st international medical, hospital, and pharmaceutical exhibition – Vietnam Medipharm Expo 2023 opened on August 3 in Ho Chi Minh City with the participation of more than 400 businesses from 22 nations and territories.