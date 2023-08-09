Business Vietnam-India Joint Sub-Commission on Trade convenes 5th meeting Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Phan Thi Thang and Additional Secretary of the Indian Ministry of Commerce and Industry Rajesh Agrawal co-chaired the 5th meeting of the Vietnam-India Joint Sub-Commission on Trade in New Delhi on August 8.

Business Hung Yen’s service sector recovers strongly: official So far this year, the service sector in the northern province of Hung Yen has been recovering strongly as total retail sales of goods and services topped 52 trillion VND (USD 2.2 billion), increasing by over 163% over the same period last year.

Business Binh Phuoc targets 20% of GRDP from digital economy The southern province of Binh Phuoc is working towards the goal of raising the contributions of the digital economy to the local gross domestic product (GDP) to 20% by 2025, heard a conference recently held by the provincial People’s Committee.

Business Tien Giang aims to become economic locomotive in Mekong Delta region Tien Giang province has aimed to become an economic locomotive in the Mekong Delta region, which comes as part of a draft plan for the province’s socio-economic development during the period 2021-2030 with a vision to 2050.