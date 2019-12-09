Reference exchange rate up 3 VND at week’s beginning
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,167 VND/USD on December 9, up 3 VND from the last working day of previous week (December 6).
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,167 VND/USD on December 9, up 3 VND from the last working day of previous week (December 6).
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,862 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,472 VND/USD.
The opening hour rates at most commercial banks remained stable.
At 8:15 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,090 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,240 VND/USD, unchanged from December 6.
BIDV also kept both rates unchanged at 23,120 VND/USD (buying) and 23,240 VND/USD (selling).
Similarly, Techcombank maintained both rates at the same level as on December 6, listing the buying rate at 23,088 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,228 VND/USD.
During the week from December 2 to 6, the daily reference exchange rate followed a downward trend in the first two days then turned around to go up for the next two days before declining again on the last day. Overall, the rate ended the week up 7 VND.
The rates listed at commercial banks generally ended the week lower than those on Monday./.