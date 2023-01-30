Reference exchange rate up 3 VND at week’s beginning
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,611 VND/USD on January 30, up 3 VND from the last working day of previous week (January 27).
With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,791 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,430 VND/USD.
The opening hour rates at commercial banks all rose.
Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,260 VND/USD and the selling rate 23,630 VND/USD, both up 10 VND from the end of January 27.
BIDV also added 10 VND to both rates, listing the buying rate at 23,320 VND/USD and the selling rate 23,620 VND/USD./.