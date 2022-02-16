Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,119 VND/USD on February 16, up 3 VND from the rate on the previous day.

With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks during the day is 23,812 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,425 VND/USD.

The opening-hour rates at commercial banks increased.

At 8:30am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 22,570 VND/USD and the selling rate at 22,880 VND/USD, both up 10 VND from February 15.



Meanwhile, BIDV kept both rates unchanged from the previous day, listing at 22,610 VND/USD (the buying rate) and to 22,890 VND/USD (the selling rate)./.