Business Vietnamese Goods Week in Thailand in full swing The annual Vietnamese Goods Week in Thailand is taking place in Bangkok, featuring a record number of some 100 Vietnamese firms showcasing their products.

Business ﻿﻿HCM City’s leader vows favourable conditions for Korean investors Ho Chi Minh City’s authorities will improve the local investment environment and create favourable conditions for foreign enterprises, particularly those from the Republic of Korea (RoK), to do long-term business stably and effectively, a municipal official has said.

Business Advanced advertising equipment, technology displayed in HCM City The Vietnam International Advertising Equipment and Technology Exhibition (VIETAD 2023) kicked off in Ho Chi Minh City on August 16.