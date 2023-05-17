Business VinES to receive technical assistance package from Australia The Australian government on May 16 through its Australian Climate Finance Partnership (ACFP), administered by the Asian Development Bank (ADB), granted a technical assistance package to the VinES Energy Solutions JSC (VinES).

Business ASV Airports Taxi rents 500 VinFast electric cars The Airport Services Company of Vietnam (ASV), the owner of ASV Airports Taxi brand, on May 16 signed a contract to rent 500 VinFast electric cars from Green and Smart Mobility JSC (GSM) for its airport taxi service.

Business Vinacomin, Japanese firm sign coal mining training deal The Vietnam National Coal - Mineral Industries Group (Vinacomin) and Kushiro Coal Mine Co. Ltd, an affiliate of Japan’s Oil, Gas and Metals National Corporation (Jogmec) signed an agreement on the training of safe technology and coal mining for the 2023 fiscal year in Hanoi on May 16.

Business Phu Quoc, RoK city set up development cooperation Phu Quoc island city in the southern province of Kien Giang and Yeonsu-gu city of the Republic of Korea (RoK)’s Incheon province signed a development cooperation agreement in the Vietnamese locality on May 16.