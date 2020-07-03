Business Vietnamese lychees hit shelves in Singapore Vietnamese lychee was officially put up for sale in Singapore’s FairPrice supermarket chain, making the first year when the specialty fruit has been imported from the Southeast Asian country on a large scale.

Business June CPI in Ho Chi Minh City up 0.66 percent The June CPI in Ho Chi Minh City was up 0.66 percent from last month, and up 2.1 percent from the same month last year.

Business CPI likely to increase by 3.5- 4 percent this year: experts The consumer price index (CPI) is projected to increase by between 3.5 percent and 4 percent this year, according to experts at a seminar held in Hanoi on July 2, which focused on national market and price movements in H1 and forecasts for the whole year.

Business Recruitment demands drop 20 percent in Q2 Recruitment demands in Quarter 2 have dropped 20 percent from the previous quarter, according to Adecco Vietnam.