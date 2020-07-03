Reference exchange rate up 5 VND from previous day
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,230 VND per USD on July 3, up 5 VND from the previous day.
The daily reference exchange rate is set at 23,230 VND per USD on July 3 (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,230 VND per USD on July 3, up 5 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,926 VND/USD and the floor rate, 22,533 VND/USD.
The opening hour rates at commercial banks stayed stable.
At 8:25 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,080 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,290 VND/USD, unchanged from July 2.
BIDV also maintained its respective rates at 23,110 VND/USD and 23,290 VND/USD.
Meanwhile, Techcombank listed the buying rate at 23,093 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,293 VND/USD, both down 1 VND./.