Reference exchange rate up 5 VND on November 11
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,187 VND per USD on November 11, up 5 VND from the previous day.
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,187 VND per USD on November 11 (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,187 VND per USD on November 11, up 5 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,882 VND/USD and the floor rate, 22,491 VND/USD.
The opening hour rates at most commercial banks stayed stable.
At 8:25 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,060 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,270 VND/USD, both unchanged from November 10.
BIDV also kept both rates unchanged at 23,090 VND/USD (buying) and 23,270 VND/USD (selling).
Techcombank added 2 VND to both rates, listing the buying rate at 23,067 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,267 VND/USD./.