Reference exchange rate up 5 VND on November 11 hinh anh 1The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,187 VND per USD on November 11 (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,187 VND per USD on November 11, up 5 VND from the previous day.

With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,882 VND/USD and the floor rate, 22,491 VND/USD.

The opening hour rates at most commercial banks stayed stable.

At 8:25 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,060 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,270 VND/USD, both unchanged from November 10.

BIDV also kept both rates unchanged at 23,090 VND/USD (buying) and 23,270 VND/USD (selling).

Techcombank added 2 VND to both rates, listing the buying rate at 23,067 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,267 VND/USD./.
VNA