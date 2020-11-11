Business Bamboo Airways licensed to fly directly to US New carrier Bamboo Airways has been licensed by the US Department of Transportation to carry passengers and cargo between Vietnam and the US, its representative said on November 10.

Business Conference seeks to recover growth in ASEAN post-COVID-19 A joint SBV-IMF high-level conference, themed “Securing Growth and Resilience in the ASEAN: Policies for the Post-COVID-19 World”, was held in Hanoi on November 10.

Business VEAM reports significant revenue slump The Vietnam Engine and Agricultural Machinery Corporation (VEAM) saw revenue slump 18 percent year-on-year to reach 910 billion VND (39.3 million USD) in the third quarter of this year.

Business Vietnam should have law on supporting industry: VCCI Chairman Vietnam needs to have a law on the supporting industry to aid its development, according to the chairman of the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI).