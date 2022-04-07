Illustrative photo. (Source: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,105 VND/USD on April 7, up 5 VND from the previous day.



With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks during the day is 23,798 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,411 VND/USD.



The opening-hour rates at commercial banks remained stable.



At 8:30 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 22,700 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,010 VND/USD, unchanged from the closing-hour rates on April 6.

Similarly, BIDV also kept both rates unchanged, listing at 22,725 VND/USD (buying) and 23,005 VND/USD (selling)./.