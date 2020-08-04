Business HD Bank’s profit up 31.5 pct. in H1 The HCM City Development Joint Stock Commercial Bank (HD Bank) reported impressive results on August 3 for the first half of 2020, with pre-tax profit growing 31.5 percent year-on-year to over 2.9 trillion VND (124.3 million USD).

Business Petrolimex fulfilling its role in energy supply The Vietnam National Petroleum Group (Petrolimex) has met the majority of the goals set for the 2015-2020 period, paying nearly 188 trillion VND (about 8.036 billion USD) to the State budget while exhibiting strong performance in ensuring energy security, meeting demand for petroleum, and contributing to social welfare activities.

Business Plenty of room for development of leisure properties in Van Don: Experts Located in Bai Tu Long Bay and adjacent to world heritage site Ha Long Bay in the northeastern province of Quang Ninh, the Van Don Economic Zone possesses significant advantages to develop the local and national leisure real estate sector.

Business Over 2.5 billion USD in G-bonds sold in July Through 21 Government bond auctions on the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX) in July, the State Treasury raised more than 58.67 trillion VND (over 2.5 billion USD), up 80 percent against June.