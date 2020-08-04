Reference exchange rate up 7 VND on August 4
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,214 VND per USD on August 4, up 7 VND from the previous day.
The daily reference exchange rate was set at 23,214 VND per USD on August 4 (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,214 VND per USD on August 4, up 7 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,910 VND/USD and the floor rate, 22,518 VND/USD.
The opening hour rates at commercial banks stayed stable.
At 8:25 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,060 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,270 VND/USD, both unchanged from August 3.
Meanwhile, BIDV listed the buying rate at 23,085 VND/USD, up 20 VND, and the selling rate at 23,265 VND/USD, down 20 VND from the previous day.
Techcombank kept both rates unchanged, at 23,070 VND/USD (buying) and 23,270 VND/USD (selling)./.