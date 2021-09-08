Business COVID-19: SBV issues new document on rescheduling of debt payments The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) on September 7 issued a circular amending and supplementing a number of articles of Circular No. 01/2020/TT-NHNN issued by the SBV Governor directing foreign credit institutions and bank branches to reschedule debt payments, waive and reduce borrowing interest and fees, and maintain the groups in order to support customers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Business Vietnam, Austria eye cooperation in renewable energy development Vietnam wishes to promote cooperation with Austria in the field of energy, especially renewable energy and sustainable development, Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien told State Secretary in the Federal Ministry for Climate Action, Environment, Energy, Mobility, Innovation and Technology Magnus Brunner on September 7.

Business PetroVietnam posts three-fold rise in pre-tax profits The Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (PetroVietnam) reported that its pre-tax profit in the first eight months of the year surpassed the set plan by 177 percent and tripled the figure for the same period last year, reaching 30.2 trillion VND (1.32 billion USD).