Reference exchange rate up 7 VND on Sept. 8
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,109 VND/USD on September 8, up 7 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/- 3 percent, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 23,802 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,415 VND/USD.
The opening-hour rates listed at commercial saw slight fluctuations.
At 8:25 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 22,630 VND/USD and the selling rate at 22,860 VND/USD, both down 5 VND from the same time on September 7.
BIDV kept both rates unchanged at 22,660 VND/USD (buying) and 22,860VND/USD (selling).
Meanwhile, Vietinbank raised both rates by 7 VND to 22,645 VND/USD (buying) and 22,865 VND/USD (selling)./.