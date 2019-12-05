Reference exchange rate up 8 VND on December 5
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,167 VND/USD on December 5, up 8 VND from the previous day (December 4).
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,167 VND/USD on December 5, up 8 VND from the previous day (December 4).
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,861 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,472 VND/USD.
The opening hour rates at commercial banks remained stable.
At 8:15 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,090 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,240 VND/USD, unchanged from the previous day.
BIDV also kept both rates unchanged at 23,120 VND/USD (buying) and 23,240 VND/USD (selling).
Meanwhile, Techcombank cut both rates by 4 VND, listing the buying rate at 23,088 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,228 VND/USD./.
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,861 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,472 VND/USD.
The opening hour rates at commercial banks remained stable.
At 8:15 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,090 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,240 VND/USD, unchanged from the previous day.
BIDV also kept both rates unchanged at 23,120 VND/USD (buying) and 23,240 VND/USD (selling).
Meanwhile, Techcombank cut both rates by 4 VND, listing the buying rate at 23,088 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,228 VND/USD./.