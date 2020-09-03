Reference exchange rate up 8 VND on September 3
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,203 VND per USD on September 1, up 8 VND from the day before the National Day (September 2) holiday.
The daily reference exchange rate was set at 23,203 VND per USD on September 1 (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,203 VND per USD on September 1, up 8 VND from the day before the National Day (September 2) holiday.
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,899 VND/USD and the floor rate, 22,507 VND/USD.
The opening hour rates at commercial banks continued to stay stable.
At 8:15 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,060 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,270 VND/USD, both unchanged from September 1.
BIDV also kept both rates unchanged, at 23,085 VND/USD (buying) and 23,265 VND/USD (selling)./.