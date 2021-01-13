Regional specialities programme sales of many products for Tet
A Big C supermarket in Dong Nai province displays goods made under the ‘One Commune One Product’ programme. Such goods will be sold by many retail chains for Tet (Photo: congthương.com.vn)HCM City (VNS/VNA) - Many products made under a programme called ‘One Commune One Product’ that facilitates the development of regional specialities will be sold through major retail channels during Tet next month.
Le Kieu Phuong, director of Phuc Thinh Production and Commerce Co. Ltd, said her company recently got One Commune One Product (OCOP) certification for three prawn cracker product lines in Ca Mau province.
It was now working on getting the products stocked by large supermarket chains before Lunar New Year aided by the certification, she said.
In Dong Nai province, seven OCOP producers have signed contracts with Central Retail Vietnam to sell 21 products. Tea and dried fruits and vegetables will be sold at two Big C supermarkets in the province, where more and more people are becoming interested in regional specialties.
Nguyen Thi Bich Van, media director of Central Retail Vietnam, said the two supermarkets would design their display shelves to ensure OCOP products easily catch the eye of shoppers. This was a part of the company’s commitment to support OCOP products.
MM Mega Market was also selling 56 OCOP confectionery and jam products for Tet at a discount of up to 50 percent to introduce them to more customers.
Do Quoc Huy, marketing director of Saigon Co.op, said the company was helping develop OCOP goods, but their limited output means they could only be sold locally and not across its retail chains.
The two-year-old OCOP programme has helped a number of localities develop a wide variety of agriculture and non-agriculture products, providing steady incomes to many locals./.