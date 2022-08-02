Business Big step for Vietnamese fruit towards US market The first litchi of northern Hai Duong and Bac Giang provinces have been shipped by sea to the US to be sold at Safeway and Albertsons - two supermarket chains with the largest network on the West Coast of the US.

Business Vietnam’s tuna exports to France up 203% in 7 months Vietnam raked in 350 million USD from tuna exports to France in the first seven months of 2022, representing a year-o-year surge of 203%, according to the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP).

Business HCM City’s July CPI picks up 0.4% Ho Chi Minh City’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) picked up 0.4% month-on-month in July, with the hike in the prices of most commodities and services slowing down, according to the municipal Statistics Office.