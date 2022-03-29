Business HCM City’s CPI up 1.51 percent in Q1 Ho Chi Minh City’s consumer price index (CPI) in March increased 0.6 percent month-on-month and 2.03 percent year-on-year, pushing up the index in the first quarter of this year by 1.51 percent.

Business Seminar discusses how to shift IZs, EPZs into eco-industrial parks The Ministry of Planning and Investment, in collaboration with the UN Industrial Development Organisation and the Management Board of Industrial Zones (IZs), and Export Processing Zones (EPZs), held a seminar in Ho Chi Minh City on March 29, discussing how to turn IZs and EPZs into eco-industrial parks (EIPs).

Business Work starts on bridge project in Mekong Delta Construction on Rach Mieu 2 bridge in the Mekong Delta province of Ben Tre began on March 29, the presence of Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai.

Business Consumer goods and services survey to start The Vietnam Consumer Protection Association (VCPA) will start a survey programme for consumer-trusted goods and services in 2022.