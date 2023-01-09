Business Ministry calls for early issuance of standards, regulations on charging stations The Ministry of Industry and Trade has asked the Ministry of Sciences and Technology to develop and issue standards and regulations on the design, installation, and operation of electric vehicle charging stations as early as possible.

Business Reference exchange rate unchanged at week’s beginning The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,605 VND/USD on January 9, unchanged from the last working day of previous week (January 6).

Videos Circular economy - Initial steps taken in Con Dao The concept of a circular economy is relatively new in Vietnam but the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau embarked on a circular economy development plan right from the beginning of the 2021-2025 economic development period, and Con Dao Island was the first district to implement the economic model.